JERRY ALLEN VANCE, 68, of Scott Depot, took his last breath on Monday, September 28, 2020, after a long illness. A celebration of Jerry's life will begin at 1 p.m. on October 1, at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man with Rev. Kenny Bevins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
