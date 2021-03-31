JERRY B. WHITTINGTON, 93, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 26, 2021.
He was born on February 25, 1928, in South Charleston, to the late Christopher and Minnie Whittington.
Jerry was a member of Dunbar Mountain Mission where he taught Sunday school, Bible lessons, and served as treasurer. He was an avid golfer and a champion chess player at Dupont Belle Plant, from where he retired.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Whittington; and son, Mike Whittington.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Whittington of Nitro; daughters, Dena Wildman and husband Larry of Nitro, Leslie Whittington of Nitro; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 2, in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Rev. Billy Lucas officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.