JERRY CONARD BIRD, 75, of Dunbar passed away August 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Jerry was formerly from Lizemore, WV.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Peg; their son, Jerry Bryant Bird; his parents, Dow and Evelene Bird; brother, Bobby Bird; and sister, Brenda McCune.
Jerry was blessed to have had two great loves to share his life, his wife Peg and later his longtime girlfriend Sherrie Bryant.
Jerry enjoyed going to the Marti Gras Casino in Cross Lanes. Several times he invited a tableful of co-workers to come and join him and Sherrie for dinner as his guests. He also loved going to Myrtle Beach, SC; and spoiling his dog Ginger.
Jerry spent more than 30 years as a public servant. He served a term as a Clay County Commissioner, during which he was one of the chief architects of the Central Appalachian Empowerment Zone, bringing millions of dollars to five impoverished counties in West Virginia. Jerry went on to serve as Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Highways, Assistant Treasurer for State Treasurer John Perdue and worked for 15 years at the Public Service Commission, first as Chief of Staff and later in Government Relations. Jerry also worked as a foreman for Valley Camp Coal Company and he and Peg owned and ran Jer-I-Co Machine Shop.
On Valentine's Day every year, Jerry would buy two dozen roses and pass them out to his female coworkers. All the ladies looked forward to this sweet gesture and many have commented how it will be missed. Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor and his kindness to others. He was willing to help any coworker and was often sought out for advice. Jerry always found time to help a fellow employee or anyone who reached out to him. He always had a story to tell and put everyone in a good mood. Jerry was dedicated to the State of West Virginia and the Public Service Commission and loved the people he worked with. He was also a Freemason.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bragg (Matthew); seven grandchildren, Rachel and Judy Jones; Megan, Belinda and Jacob Bragg; and Andrew and Vincent Bird; and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Sherman and Wayne Bird of Lizemore and sister, Sheila Jones of Bomont, WV.
Jerry was cremated, according to his wishes.