JERRY D. McCLURE of Cocoa, Florida passed away at home after a long illness at the age of 86. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife Anita, dear father to Jerry D. McClure, Jr. and Gary Scott McClure, beloved brother of Nancy McClure Withrow (Gary) and granddaughter Sarah McClure Dugger (Greg).
Predeceased by his loving parents Boyd and Anna Faye McClure, brother Boyd R. McClure, Jr. and his first wife Mary Ann McClure. Jerry was born in Wharton, WV and moved to Merritt Island in 1980 and then to Cocoa in 1984.
He attended West Virginia University, served in the Air Force for four years. He was employed by Boeing and retired from Lockheed in 2000 after working on the Saturn and Polaris/Poseidon projects. He was very artistic and could do anything. An avid woodworker building many pieces of furniture for the house and family and friends. He loved working in the yard and spending time with his cat Gracie. He was a great dancer enjoying line dancing and clogging. He was a member of the Merritt Island Moose and the Valiant Air Command. He was a man of few words but loved by many for being the noble, kind, honest gentleman that he was.
Friends and family will be received at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home (5475 N. US Highway 1, Cocoa,, Fla. 32927) on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m.
A celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Brevard Memorial Park (320 Spring Street, Cocoa, Fla. 32927).
In lieu of flowers donations to the Valiant Air Command, Inc. Warbird Museum, 6600 Tico Road, Titusville, Fla. 32780 would be greatly appreciated.