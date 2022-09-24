JERRY DELL HAGER, 61, of Madison, WV passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after succumbing to the effects of alcoholism.
He was born August 19, 1961 and was a son of the late Sidney "Woodsie" Dell Hager and Sandra Kaye Blake Hager.
He loved fishing, camping, football, Dallas Cowboys, and WVU. He was a wonderful artist. He leaves behind his best friend, Tanner his beloved dog. He was a disabled Navy veteran where he served as a Gunners Mate, Petty Officer, 1st. Class. He served on the USS Caron DD-970. He also served shore duty at the Naval Air Station, Norfolk, VA working at the Armory and Shore Patrol for special events. After being disabled from the military, and the loss of his dad, he turned to alcohol and it never turned him loose. If you love someone who has an addiction, and you have tried 1000 times, try 1001.
He is survived by his son, Justin Hager of Georgia; daughter, Ryan Whitehead of Georgia; sister, Terri and Brian Dolin of Chapmanville; grandchildren, Cayden, Clever, Wit, Stoya, Ashton, Cole, and Luke all of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Harper and Hudson both of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Ralph Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.