JERRY F. WESTFALL, age 83, of Weston, WV, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born November 11, 1937 in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Freeman and Isephine Barker Westfall.
On August 7, 1965, he married Carol Anderson who survives of Weston. Also surviving one daughter, Anissa Silman and husband Okey, II of Buckhannon; two grandsons, Isaac Fetty and Camron Silman both of Buckhannon; one brother, David Allen Westfall and wife Carol of Teays Valley, WV; one sister, Martha Jane Cerulla and husband James Michael of Buckhannon; one sister-in-law, Thelma Westfall of NC and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Burton and Benny Harold Westfall. Mr. Westfall was an avid golfer and a member of the Buckhannon Country Club for many years. He worked with Upshur Coal from 1965 and worked his way to President of the company before it closed in 1986. In 1990, Mr. and Mrs. Westfall started Chem-Dry in Charleston, WV and sold the business in 2007.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to WVU Hospice, 2673 Davisson Run Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301.
In honoring Mr. Westfall's wishes he will be cremated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com.
Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.