JERRY FREER WHITED passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Charlotte, NC. He was the 11th of 14 children born on March 12, 1943 in Charleston, WV, to Lonzo F. and Reba Mullins Whited. He was raised in Walton, WV and was a graduate of Walton High School, Class of 1961, where he was a 4-year letterman in football, baseball, and basketball. Jerry received his Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia State College in 1988.
Preceding Jerry in death were his parents, eight of his siblings (Eloise Anderson, Gene, Robert, Billy, David, Donald, Charles, Barbara Taylor) and his great granddaughter, Anne Gail Grishaber. Surviving siblings are Nancy Cox, Fred Whited (Shannon), Elaine Dawson, Mary Schrader (Joe), and Martha Abbott.
He is survived by his son, John Whited (Christy) of Hurricane, WV, daughter Jennifer Grishaber (Greg) of Knoxville, TN, and Janice Whited of Knoxville, TN. He leaves behind three grandsons, Grant Grishaber (Kassie), Jared Whited, Glenn Whited, and one great granddaughter, Grace Ellen Grishaber. He is also survived by his partner Cynthia Robbins of Ft. Mill, SC.
Jerry had a long and successful career with General Motors, Chevrolet Division, of which he was rightfully proud. His career spanned 37 years and sent him from Charleston to California, Michigan and finally Charlotte, NC where he ultimately retired.
After retirement, Jerry and Cynthia took every opportunity to explore the world by cruising to numerous countries and ports of call. He was always eager to seek out and take part in new adventures.
Jerry was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed following the activities of his children and grandchildren wherever they may have been. He was a generous benefactor to both the Dunbar and Hurricane High athletic programs. He was outgoing and whether on a business or personal occasion, he always entered the room with a smile and an extend hand. Most conversations evolved into how proud he was of his children and grandchildren.
He attended Dunbar United Methodist Church and was a member of the Washington Lodge No. 58 A.F.&A.M., St. Albans, WV.
Per Jerry's request, there will be no services. Tribute & Tallent Funeral & Cremations will be handling his arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.tallentfuneralservice.com. In honor of his memory, donations can be made to the Rocky Branch Cemetery, 189 Cunningham Road, Walton, WV 25286.