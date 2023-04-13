Thank you for Reading.

Jerry Freer Whited
SYSTEM

JERRY FREER WHITED passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Charlotte, NC. He was the 11th of 14 children born on March 12, 1943 in Charleston, WV, to Lonzo F. and Reba Mullins Whited. He was raised in Walton, WV and was a graduate of Walton High School, Class of 1961, where he was a 4-year letterman in football, baseball, and basketball. Jerry received his Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia State College in 1988.

Preceding Jerry in death were his parents, eight of his siblings (Eloise Anderson, Gene, Robert, Billy, David, Donald, Charles, Barbara Taylor) and his great granddaughter, Anne Gail Grishaber. Surviving siblings are Nancy Cox, Fred Whited (Shannon), Elaine Dawson, Mary Schrader (Joe), and Martha Abbott.

Tags

Recommended for you