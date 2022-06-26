"JERRY" GERALDINE HALL, 77, of Marmet, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a long illness at Stonerise Nursing Home, in Charleston.
Born April 3, 1945, Jerry was a lifelong resident of Marmet. She graduated from Charleston High School in 1964 and worked for the state Department of Welfare. She was a member of Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church and also attended services at Marmet First Baptist Church.
For many years, Jerry was known among residents of Marmet for taking long walks through town and visiting with friends at Wendy's. She was a volunteer at the Marmet Public Library.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Masker and Macel Masker, brother Robert "Bobby" Masker, sisters Karen Hindle and Sandra Samms, and sister-in-law Mary Adams Masker.
She is survived by two sisters: Joyce Graley, of Sod; and Connie Justice (Howard), of Marmet, and a host of nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom she loved and adored.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonerise Nursing Home and the staff of HospiceCare for their care of Jerry, especially during her last months and final hours.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday June 28, 2022 at Marmet Cemetery. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare or Gideon Bibles-Gideons International.