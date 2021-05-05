JERRY HOLBROOK, 86, of Pinch, passed away of natural causes Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice West.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Anna Holbrook, and his brother, Kenneth Holbrook.
Jerry graduated from East Bank High School, Class of 1952, where he played baseball. He worked as a coal miner for several years and sold bakery supplies. Jerry is well remembered for "Jerry's Donuts", where he made pepperoni rolls, donuts, brownies, pastries, and wedding cakes. He loved to garden flowers and vegetables, can produce, make salsa, ginseng, mushroom hunt, and pick blackberries to make blackberry cobblers for all his friends and neighbors. Jerry loved to cook and have family gatherings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Freda Holbrook; children, Jeri Lynn (Jeff) Yoho, Jeffrey (Regina) Holbrook, and Sherry (Kelly) Cole; siblings, Mary Ann, Troy, Nancy, Nora, and Bonnie; grandchildren, Taylor Cole, Travis Cole, and Sarah Maynard; and great grandchildren, Ceno Riley, Torin Cole, and Gavin Hawk.
In honor of the family's request, there will be no services. He will be entombed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home.