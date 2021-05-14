JERRY IVAN RICHARDS, 79, of Looneyville, WV, passed away May 12, 2021 at his home after a long illness. Jerry was born November 23, 1941 in Calhoun County, WV; and was the son of the late Oma Richards and stepfather Buckshot McHenry of Smithfield, WV.
He was a graduate of Calhoun County High School and he served in the United States Army. Jerry retired from Columbia Gas after 35 years of service. He was a loving husband, father & grandfather that enjoyed many things in life: His passion was woodworking and carpentry as well as outdoor recreational activities. He enjoyed family and visiting with friends as much as possible. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by; his grandparents, Michael & Freda Richards of Grantsville, WV.
He is survived by his wife Ethel Carper Richards of 55 years! His son, Tim Richards; daughters, Tammy Lacy and partner "City boy" Roy and Tabitha (Brian) Lawrence; grandchildren; Megan (Patrick) Landis, Miranda (Dewey) Reed, Tyler Payne and fianc Caitlyn and Kirsty Lawrence; great grandchildren; Clayton, Austin and Cora Landis, Wayne and Zoey Reed, Coleston and Liam Payne and baby Alana Lawrence; and brother, Larry McHenry and his children Michael, Matthew and Melissa.
Services will be 1 p.m. ~ Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV with Pastor Chris Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Flowers may be sent to funeral home or in lieu of flowers make donations to: Hospice care in the name of Jerry Richards at www.Hospice.org
Arrangements provided by Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: taylorvandalefuneralhome.com