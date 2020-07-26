JERRY JEFFRIES, 77, of Montgomery Heights entered into his Heavenly realm, July 22, 2020.
He was preceded by his father and mother, Benjamin and Audrey Jeffries, and sister, Elaine Ford.
He was a retired engineer from Norfolk Southern Railroad.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay, daughters; Shelly (Chris) Wriston of Hugheston, Melody Williams of Montgomery Heights, brothers; James of Montgomery Heights, Benjamin (Kay) Jeffries of Glasgow, Charles Jeffries of Hugheston, sisters, Janice (Paul) Hudnall of Mt. Nebo, and Judy (Richard) Hudnall of Newton. Grandsons, Christopher (Jessica) Wriston of Glasgow, Blake (Katelyn) Wriston of Hugheston, Zachary (Bridget) Williams of Nolensville, TN., granddaughter; Anna Williams of Murfreesboro, TN., great-grandchildren; Emma, Stella, Brock, Ayla, Lola, and Enzo.
Jerry was a member of several Gospel Groups throughout the years. The Jeffries Family, The Covenant Quartet, The Royalmen, and The Harbor Masters Quartet. Singing was his life and he was a Blessing to many. He will be known by those who sang with him as the best first tenor to ever sing Southern Gospel. And as we used to sing brother Jerry, "We'll Meet Again"!
Services to follow at a later date.