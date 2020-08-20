JERRY JEFFRIES, 77, of Montgomery Heights passed away, July 22, 2020. A memorial service will be noon on Saturday, August 22, at the Hughes Creek Community Church in Hugheston. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church on Saturday. Please be fully aware that COVID-19 regulations will be followed. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
