Thank you for Reading.

Jerry Keith Asbury
SYSTEM

JERRY KEITH ASBURY, 84, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, on what would have been his and Judy's 61st wedding anniversary. Jerry was born on May 24, 1938, in Marting, West Virginia, a son of the late Colonia F. Asbury and V. Virginia Asbury.

Jerry was a graduate of Washington District High School. He worked for Western Electric and then AT&T for 38 years, only retiring at the age 56 due to suffering a massive heart attack requiring open heart surgery.

Tags

Recommended for you