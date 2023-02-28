JERRY KEITH ASBURY, 84, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, on what would have been his and Judy's 61st wedding anniversary. Jerry was born on May 24, 1938, in Marting, West Virginia, a son of the late Colonia F. Asbury and V. Virginia Asbury.
Jerry was a graduate of Washington District High School. He worked for Western Electric and then AT&T for 38 years, only retiring at the age 56 due to suffering a massive heart attack requiring open heart surgery.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1961-1963, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of South Charleston and was also a member of South Charleston Masonic Lodge #168 AF & AM, Scottish Rite, Charleston Beni Kedem Shrine, and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #131 of South Charleston.
Jerry's love of softball first began when he coached his daughter's team through three consecutive undefeated regular seasons, All Stars, and held office for South Charleston Eastern Little League. He then continued his passion by umpiring at higher levels, becoming the Director of Division 3 Umpires, and by being a huge part of his oldest granddaughter's softball career as well.
Jerry shared his love of football with his grandson and his love of basketball with his youngest granddaughter. He also enjoyed playing in a golf league with his son-in-law and fellow telephone company employees. Jerry was an avid supporter of all things WVU, especially Mountaineer football and basketball, never missing a game in person or on TV, where Sherri attended college.
He was a long time Nascar fan in his earlier years by attending the races with friends or family and then watching on TV in his later years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy Barnett Asbury, and his brother, C. Carol Asbury.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sherri L. Asbury-Casto (Thomas A. Casto) of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Taylor A. Casto Morris (Spencer P. Morris) currently stationed in Santa Rita, Guam, USA, Tyler A. Casto and Skylar A. Casto, both of Summerville, SC; great-grandchildren, Easton P. Morris, Emerie M. Morris, and a great-granddaughter due in March, also currently stationed in Santa Rita, Guam, USA; nephew, Craig W. Lambert of Hagerstown, MD. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Jewel Asbury and nieces, Janet Blankenship and Monica Sigmon.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Reverend Paul Helmick officiating. Burial with Masonic graveside rites will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.