JERRY KESSLER, a pillar of the Milton community as well as his family, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 14th at the age of 78 surrounded by those whom he loved and who loved him most.
Jerry was born on September 26th, 1942, in Kopperston, WV to Joseph and Angelia Kessler. He was the youngest of five boys, Joseph, Jimmy, Jack, and Johnny, all who preceded him in death.
He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Marianne Kessler, whom he married on October 5th, 1991 and would spend the final duration of his life in Milton, WV, making friends and great memories.
Jerry is also survived by his three sons, Joseph (Candace) of Milton, Jason (Amber) of Fairmont, and James (Kathryn) of Hurricane. He is also survived by a stepson, Mike (Chrissy) of Mesa, AZ, a daughter Melissa, of Pompton Lakes, NJ, a sister-in-law Maxine Kessler of Hurricane, WV, and two very special friends, Phillip and Maurine Skeens of Milton, WV. Jerry's footprint on this earth expanded without limit as he spent time in various places in West Virginia as well as beyond the state's borders.
At seventeen, Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps where he served his country diligently and with honor for 4 yrs, as well as additional years in the United States Naval Reserve.
He was an employee of the phone company where he retired with 39 years of service. After his retirement he was the Senior Vice Commandant of the William B. Fulks - Detachment - #1474, Marine Corps League in Hurricane, WV. He was also a member of the American Legion, WV Post 139, Milton, WV. He was a past master of the Masonic Lodge, Genesis 88, Pompton Lakes, NJ for 3 years and a current member of Lebanon Lodge, #68 of the Grand Lodge of West Virginia, AF and AM, in Milton, WV.
Jerry had an unmatched passion and love for not only his own children and grandchildren, but for the youth of his community as well. Elected as a Hometown Hero of Milton in 2017, Jerry tended to the Little League baseball fields for fifteen years with no grandchildren of his own left participating in the program. This continued his legacy already left when he coached in Hurricane youth leagues while his own sons participated in the 70's and 80's. When not working at the Milton field, he was an active member of Florida Street Baptist Church in Milton, WV., where he served in several capacities. He was born again in 1978 at the First Baptist Church of Hurricane pastored by Ward Robinson at the time.
Jerry enjoyed cooking for his children and their families, dishing out meals with a whistle in his throat and a smile on his face. He laughed and loved easily; always imploring and inspiring others to do the same. Jerry did not know of strangers and gifted his humor and kindness unexclusively. Jerry was a selfless man who considered it a privilege to serve others.
When not serving his community, his church, or his country, Jerry was doting out gifts and love to his 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They are Sara Kessler, Chase Bricker, Jessica (Matthew) Berry, James Kessler II, Noah Kessler, Zane (Cara) Kessler, Kellijo (Brandon) Kessler, Thomas Kessler, Katy Kessler, Levi Kessler, Emily Kessler, Jordan Petriello, Jaidan Petriello, Samuel White, Kellan White and soon-to-be Allison Kessler. He also has 2 great grandchildren, Maci Kessler, and Lauren Rhodes. Jerry will be greatly missed by all these grandchildren, as well as the entirety of his family that he left behind. He will continue on as the essence of the pater familias of his family.
A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 12 to 2p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.