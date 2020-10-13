JERRY L. GOLDBERG, age 78, of Charleston, passed away on October 6, 2020, in the company of his loved ones.
Jerry was born on December 18, 1941, in Charleston, to Jerome and Alma Goldberg, and was a life-long resident of Charleston. He was a 1959 graduate of the Mercersburg Academy and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1963, where he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity.
Jerry was active in the Charleston-area business and civic community. He was former President and owner of Dunbar Building Products, Inc., Awnwindo Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Branham Kinder Aluminum Products, Inc. He served on the boards of Bank of Dunbar, United National Bank, Bank of Cross Lanes and City National Bank. He also served on the board of directors of the Charleston Area Home Builders Association and as President of the West Virginia Building Material Dealers Association Booster Club. After several years' service in the United States Army Reserves, he was honorably discharged in 1969. He was a former member of the Charleston Tennis Club, the Charleston Boat Club and the Great Kanawha River Navy.
Jerry was a member of Temple Israel where he had served as President. Additionally, he served terms as President of Federated Jewish Charities of Charleston and as President of Charleston Area Israel Bonds Campaign. He was active in fundraising for several local charities.
Jerry was a man of many interests. He loved being outside, whether it was boating or skiing, or walking in the Kanawha State Forest with his beloved golden retrievers. He enjoyed reading, travelling, playing piano and singing the occasional limerick. And he loved sharing a good meal and laughter in the company of his many friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna Goldberg, his son David Goldberg (Jessica), of Atlanta, Georgia, his daughter Joanna Zemmelman (Jon), of Boulder, Colorado, grandchildren Ari and Jack Goldberg and Julia and Jenna Zemmelman, and sisters Deidre Doria (Jim) of Charleston and Nancy Rosenthal (Edward) of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Sylvia Goldman.
A memorial will be held next summer at his favorite place, Summersville Lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Hospice or the charity of your choice.