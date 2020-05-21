JERRY LEE ALLEN, 75, of Sod, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Hospice House at CAMC after a long illness.
Jerry was a proud 50-year member of Laborer's Union Local 1353.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dreama Allen; parents, Glen and Nellie Jean Allen; sisters, Christina Allen, Dreama Politino, and Linda Brogan.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Hope (Eric) Staats of Spencer; companion, Betsy Jarrett; brothers, Larry (Kathy) Allen of Yawkey and Dale Allen of Sod; sister, Lisa (Jerry) Saunders of Hurricane; three grandchildren, Katelyn, Jules, and Landon Staats, all of Spencer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco, with Pastor Bub Anderson officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.