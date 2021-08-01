JERRY LEE BURGESS 78, of Charleston, WV passed away July 29, 2021 at his residence after a short illness.
He was born December 4, 1942 in Charleston, WV to the late Henry Burgess and Virgie King.
He was also preceded in death by his grandsons Jeffery Cochran, Jeremiah Burgess; several brothers and sisters.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Beverley Hunt Burgess; sons Tim (Kelli) Burgess, Mike Burgess; Daughter Jannell (Roger) Cochran; brother Robert Burgess; grandchildren Allen, Brookana, Marisa,
Sarah, Cara, John, Cassie; several great grandchildren.
Jerry was a self employed businessman in the Charleston area owning and operating J.J. Auto Salvage and Action Paving Companies.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 3rd, 1 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Kinder, III officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
