JERRY LEE BURGESS 78, of Charleston, WV passed away July 29, 2021 at his home. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 3rd, 1 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
