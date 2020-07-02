Jerry Lee Estep

Jerry Lee Estep
JERRY LEE ESTEP, 78, of Elkview, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.

Jerry was a musician, as well as serving in the United States Army, as a paratrooper, and received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Lee Estep and Garnet Hope Hayes Estep, as well as his sisters, Carol Vaugh Gray and Eleanor Estep.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Garnet Estep; son, Jerry Lee Estep Jr.; daughters, April Gail Estep, Kathryn Bright; and sisters, Wilda Sue Smith, and Joyce Ann Tatum. He is also survived by one grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Ray Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Hafer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

