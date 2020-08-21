JERRY LEE FRAZIER, 59, of Cedar Grove passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 on the day of his birth at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston after a short illness.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie E. "Poss" and Nellie Agee Frazier and his sister Charlene "Hope" Frazier Zakas.
He is survived by his companion Anita "Sis" Hill and her children Anita Craigo and her husband Robert and their children Bryce and Wade and Son Cecil Foster. Sister Gloria Ann Frazier and Nephew Justin Frazier and his wife Amber and their children Colton and Easton and Niece Crissy Zakas and her son Jesse Johnson. Special Aunts, Elizabeth Gardner, Genevieve Hedrick, Melva Agee, Anna Agee and Mary Alice Agee.
Special friends Robert & Sonja Keenan and Terry Shamblin, John Herald and Ralph Underwood.
Services will be Saturday August 22, at 1 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel Glasgow, WV 25086. with Pastor John Spence officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-Hour prior to the services on Saturday at the Mausoleum Chapel.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic Face Coverings will be required and Social Distancing would be greatly appreciated by the family.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, PO Box B, Cedar Grove, WV 25039 or Cedar Grove Fire Department, PO Box S Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Frazier Family.