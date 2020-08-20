JERRY LEE FRAZIER, 59 of Cedar Grove passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston after a short illness. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Frazier family.
