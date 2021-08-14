JERRY LEE HARRIS, age 69, of Alderson passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2021. Funeral services will be Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church in Alderson, with the Rev. Roger Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery in Alderson. Friends may call Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 6 to 9p.m. at the Church and one hour prior to services on Monday. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV
