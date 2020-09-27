JERRY LEE HUNLEY, 68 of London, passed away on September 24, 2020 at home after a short illness.
Jerry was proud of his career as project superintendent from 1986-2015 with several companies. He enjoyed watching WVU football, fishing and most of all spending time with his grandbabies.
Per Jerry's wishes there will be no services.
He was preceded in death by his father William "Bill" Hunley Sr., brother Gary Hunley, paternal grandmother Sally Hunley, maternal grandparents Dennis and Hartzel Nelson and special uncle Frank Hunley.
He is survived by his mother Marvolene Hunley of London, brother William (Pam) Hunley Jr., daughters Kelly (Danny) Price, Joni (Scott) Cummings, grandchildren Taylor Hunley, Hunter (Isaac) Mills, Jarred Hunley, Jaci and Landon Cummings, two great granddaughters Skyla and Ellie Mills and his longtime best friend Kinnie Hudnall and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Cancer Center.
