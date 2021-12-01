JERRY LEE MUHAMMAD, transitioned from this life on Sunday November, 21, 2021, a victim of Covid - 19. He was born on May 2, 1970 as Jerry Lee Strawther to Janet M. Strawther. He was predeceased by his father Jerry L. Pugh.
After graduating from South Charleston High School 1988, Jerry completed welding training at Ben Franklin Career Center. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was owner/operator of Sky Investments, LLC.
Jerry was the Worshipful Master of Washington Lodge #4 F.&A.M. PHA and a member of the Nation of Islam. He spent lots of time with family, loved to cook, and host barbeques. His home was always open for family. He loved helping distributing turkeys and toys to the less fortunate at holidays and helping anyone he could.
To cherish Jerry's memory are his son; Abdul Sharrieff Muhammad, his mother & pops; Janet Strawther Megginson Lawson (Tom Lawson) brothers; Donald Megginson, Maurice Megginson (Lynna), Richard Symns (April), David Megginson (Kim), Corey Megginson (Jamie); sister; Kathy Lawson; aunts; Ester Farrow (Andy); Regina Hines (Chris); great-uncle; Bishop Howard Bush, many cousins, family and friends.
Funeral is 12 noon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25302. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 noon. COVID RESTRICTIONS APPLY.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.