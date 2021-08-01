JERRY LEE MULLINS, age 80, of Charleston passed away Tuesday July 27, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness.
Jerry was born February 11, 1941, son of the late, Herbert H. Young and Margaret Stimpson Young. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Vicky Priddy.
Jerry served his country with 24 years of active duty in the US Army as a 1st Sargent, serving two tours of duty in the Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star. He worked and retired with 22 years of civil service working in communication research and development. He was awarded the Commanders Service Medal.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Always putting others before himself. He enjoyed his yard work and was an avid fisherman. He loved his dogs, Pee Wee, Duke, Rotan, and Buffy.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; sons, Patrick (Wanda), Jerry, and Steven (Vu); grandchildren, Caitlin (Grant) Lang, Sarah (Gary) Mullins, Justin (Kaitlyn), Randy (Tashsa) Jackson, and David Jackson; great grandchildren, Thomas Moeller, Jaxon Mullins, Jaycob Jackson, Maddie Jackson, Colton Jackson, AJ Jackson. sisters, Judy A. Cobbs (Ed), and Faith Y. Young; brothers, James E. Mullins and Randy M. Young.
A service to honor Jerry will be held at 1 p.m., Monday August 2, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Terrell officiating. Interment will follow, with military graveside rites, in Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville. Friends may call from 12 - 1 p.m., before the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: HospiceCare at www. HospiceCareWV.org or St. Jude's Children's Hospital at Stjude.org
