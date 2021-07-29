JERRY LEE MULLINS, age 80, of Charleston passed away Tuesday July 27, 2021. A service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday August 2, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with visitation one hour before the service. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
