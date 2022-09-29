Thank you for Reading.

On September 26, 2022, JERRY LEE "PETE" BURDETTE of Charleston West Virginia, sadly and unexpectedly, passed away at home. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Pete, as known by family and friends, was born October 17, 1946, in Clay County, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Clay County High School where he also taught for ten years and helped coached basketball and the girl's softball team. After leaving the school system, Pete worked for T.W. Sheet Metals of Charleston, WV. He was transferred to Nashville, TN, and then returned home to Charleston, WV, where he retired after 37 years.

