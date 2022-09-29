On September 26, 2022, JERRY LEE "PETE" BURDETTE of Charleston West Virginia, sadly and unexpectedly, passed away at home. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Pete, as known by family and friends, was born October 17, 1946, in Clay County, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Clay County High School where he also taught for ten years and helped coached basketball and the girl's softball team. After leaving the school system, Pete worked for T.W. Sheet Metals of Charleston, WV. He was transferred to Nashville, TN, and then returned home to Charleston, WV, where he retired after 37 years.
Pete will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of sports and his family. Pete loved talking sports with his grandsons, Chase and Riley and spoiling his granddaughters, Piper and Carlee. They brought a twinkle to his eyes and put a smile on his face when he spoke of them and their accomplishments. Pete and Jackie loved their beach vacations with Jill, Scott and the grandkids, where they played cards, worked jigsaw puzzles, played cornhole, and enjoyed long walks on the beach. Sunday drives with Jackie traveling the backroads of West Virginia were a special treat full of great memories and pictures. Pete will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Ted and Hallie Burdette, he was predeceased in death by sisters, Laura Gray, Jackie King and his beautiful daughter, Allison Marie Burdette.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 39-1/2 years, Jackie Ashley Burdette, daughter, Jill (Scott) Mullins and grandchildren, Piper Mullins, Chase Mullins, Riley Mullins and Carlee Mullins of Glen Allen, Virginia, sisters Linda Bird of Elkview, WV, Sharon Samples of Culloden, WV, Eloise Morrison of Elizabethtown, KY, and brother Wayne Burdette of Clay, WV, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Pete was a member of Elkview Baptist Church in Elkview, WV for many years, where he met Jackie, and their life together began.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at Elkview Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Interment will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m., Friday, September 30, 2022 at Elkview Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV 25071.