JERRY LEE SNYDER age 30 of Smithers died April 25, 2023.He leaves behind his Dad and Mom, two PawPaws and close friends of the family.There will not be any visitation or service.O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral.com