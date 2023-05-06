Jerry Lee Snyder May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JERRY LEE SNYDER, 30, of Cannelton, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was born on March 4, 1993, and was a 2011 graduate of Valley High School.Jerry is preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Linda VanMeter.Jerry is survived by his mother, father, two grandfathers, brother; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.There will not be any visitation or service.The family appreciates all the kind words and wonderful stories everyone has shared of Jerry.He brought so much joy into this world and will be missed by his family and friends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail