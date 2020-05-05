JERRY LEE THOMAS, 81, passed away April 26, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE. Jerry was born on November 28, 1938 in Frost, WV to the late William N. and Lou Verna Thomas. He lived in Minnehaha Springs in his early years and graduated from Marlinton High School in 1957.
Upon graduation, Jerry relocated to the Washington, DC area where he met the love of his life, Betty Louise (Hubbard) Thomas. They married in 1966 and resided in Beltsville, Maryland where they proudly raised their two daughters, Pamela and Paula. Jerry and Betty built their dream home in Charleston, WV where they relocated after his retirement from his plumbing and heating business. Their final journey landed them in Seaford, DE, to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.
Jerry was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, camping with family and friends, enjoying the beauty of the mountains, wilderness and beach, and his yard work and gardening. He was a sports lover and true Washington Redskins fan. He was a season ticket holder for decades and attended every Super Bowl the Redskins played. He and Betty were "snowbirds" for 20+ years, where they called Sanibel Island, FL their home during the winter months. He loved to travel and make friends and memories. Jerry was a man of many words and loved spending quality time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Betty Louise (Hubbard) Thomas, who passed away on March 22, 2019; his brother, William F. Thomas; and three sisters, Helen N. Meo, Nellie Blye Smith and Joyce T. Lacey.
Jerry is survived by his loving daughters, Pamela L. (Kenny) Reising and Paula G. (Greg) Prager, his cherished grandchildren, Sean P. Weatherford and Harli P. Reising, whom they affectionally called Dada, niece, Dr. Kandyce Meo, brother-in-law, David Lacey, sisters-in-law, Helen (Herb) Cook and Ann (Mike) Williams, brother-in-law, Larry (Sandra) Loftus, his other nieces and their families and a host of friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.