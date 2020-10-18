JERRY LEE WALKER, 76 of Buffalo passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 at his home following a short illness. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from the Bell Atlantic telephone company and worked for Fibernet Telecom in Charleston.
Born August 8, 1944 he was the son of the late J.W. Walker and Ruby Snodgrass Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Selma " Kaye" Walker; son, Sean Christian Walker and brother, Johnny Walker.
Survivors include his son, Richie L. Walker of Buffalo; grandson, Matthew York McLaughlin of PA; brother, David Walker of Charleston and sister, Sherry Walker of Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday October 19, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Dan Mallett officiating.
Burial will follow in Walker Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.