JERRY LENN PARKER, 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 17, 2021.
Born November 8, 1945 in Athens, WV, he was the son of the late Frank Bird and Bernice Gertrude Vest Parker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances "Fritzi" Maupin Fentress and Elizabeth Maupin Mills.
Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and the WV Air National Guard for over 20 years. He was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed having drinks with his friends, attending family reunions, frequent visits to Athens, WV, and yearly trips to Sandbridge Beach in Virginia.
Jerry is survived by his children, Frank Eric (Rikki) Parker of Eleanor, WV and Rita Parker of Gettysburg, PA; brother, F. Joe (Elizabeth) Parker; sister, Jack (Joe) Parker Burroughs of Pungo, VA; grandchildren, Kyle Few, Carly Few, Aiden Parker, Sawyer Parker and Celia Parker, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services.
