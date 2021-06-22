JERRY LENN PARKER, 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 17, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services.
