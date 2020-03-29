JERRY LYNN "BONES" WITHROW, 66, of Cedar Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Ramsey Withrow; his mother, Reba Withrow, and father, Charles Oliver Withrow Sr.; brothers, Charles Withrow Jr., Roger Withrow and Harold Withrow.
He is survived by children: Tonya and Jerry Jr.; brothers, Lawrence Withrow of Montgomery, Clarence Withrow of Brookpark, Ohio, Donald Withrow (Celest) of Cleveland, Ohio, Ronald Withrow (Diane) of Hansford, Larry Withrow (Ethel) of Gallagher, Darrell Withrow of Montgomery; sisters, Janet Humerickhouse (Marvin) of Chattanooga, Tenn, Ruth Suphtin of Eastlake, Ohio; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Jerry was a life long resident of West Virginia. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Special Thanks to Cooke Funeral Home, who assisted the Withrow family.