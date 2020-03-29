Jerry Lynn "Bones" Withrow

Jerry Lynn "Bones" Withrow
SYSTEM

JERRY LYNN "BONES" WITHROW, 66, of Cedar Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Ramsey Withrow; his mother, Reba Withrow, and father, Charles Oliver Withrow Sr.; brothers, Charles Withrow Jr., Roger Withrow and Harold Withrow.

He is survived by children: Tonya and Jerry Jr.; brothers, Lawrence Withrow of Montgomery, Clarence Withrow of Brookpark, Ohio, Donald Withrow (Celest) of Cleveland, Ohio, Ronald Withrow (Diane) of Hansford, Larry Withrow (Ethel) of Gallagher, Darrell Withrow of Montgomery; sisters, Janet Humerickhouse (Marvin) of Chattanooga, Tenn, Ruth Suphtin of Eastlake, Ohio; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

Jerry was a life long resident of West Virginia. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

Special Thanks to Cooke Funeral Home, who assisted the Withrow family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Clevenger, Ralph - Noon, Hodam Creek Cemetery, Hacker Valley.

Fox, Etta - 2 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.