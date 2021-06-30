JERRY MICHAEL JOHNSON, JR. 62, of Racine, Ohio, passed away on June 13, 2021, at his home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Racine United Methodist Church in Racine, Ohio. Friends may visit the family from 1 - 2 p.m., service beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roush Funeral Home, PO Box 933, Ravenswood, WV 26164, to help with funeral expenses.
