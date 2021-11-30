Jerry Muhammad Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JERRY MUHAMMAD, 51, of Charleston, WV passed away November 21, 2021. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Jerry Muhammad Wv Funeral Home Preston Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Lou Surbaugh Dorothy Kessel Calderwood Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Blank April Dillion Mary Ann (Murray) Strope Nial "Sonny" Davis Sheila Lynn Margolis Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 30, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests