On Thursday, June 11, 2020, SFC JERRY OATHER DUNBAR, USA, Retired, of Palisade, Colorado, was called home at the age of 81. The world has lost a great father, brother, husband and leader.
Jerry was born in Blakely, West Virginia, on October 18, 1938, to Charles and Helen Dunbar. He grew up in Blakely, West Virginia, attended school in Elkview, West Virginia, and went on to marry Ann Marie McCombs of Cedar Grove, West Virginia. Jerry joined the Army and served with honor and distinction in Viet Nam with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade.
After Viet Nam, he transferred to Air Defense Artillery and served on various missile sites in Europe. After 23 years in the Army, Jerry retired to El Paso, Texas. When his wife, Ann, passed away in 1992, Jerry relocated to Colorado. There he met his second wife, Char Schmitz, and added to his family. Jerry spent the next 26 years in Colorado spending time with his family, reading, fishing, hunting and enjoying the outdoors.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie McCombs Dunbar; parents, Charles and Helen Dunbar; sister, Connie Graves; and grandson, Michael Dunbar.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Char; children, Mike Dunbar (LuAnne), Melanie Dunbar (Hans West), Rick Schmitz (Shanna), Charla Vasquez-Castillo (Rogelio), Holly Ellis; grandchildren, Kris de la Torre, Ryan Ashford, Erin Delaney, Kylie Dunbar, David Rikkers, Alan West, Natasha Thomas, Jesse Thomas, Kayla Brake, Jeremy Schmitz, Jordan Schmitz, Josh Schmitz, Hannah Nichols, Dominick Nichols; sisters, June Tucker (George), Gloria Ferguson (John); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held for immediate family only on Saturday, June 20, at Westwoods Community Church in Lakewood, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project.