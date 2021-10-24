Jerry Ray Herndon Oct 24, 2021 58 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JERRY RAY HERNDON age 83 of East Bank died October 18, 2021. Per his request there will not be any visitation or service. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jerry Ray Herndon Age Montgomery Visitation East Bank Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton James Christopher Frazier Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Oct. 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts