JERRY RUMBERG II, 58, of Camden, SC, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family.
Jerry was born on July 4, 1964, in Charleston, West Virginia to Jerry Rumberg and the late Carol Rumberg. He was a 1983 graduate from DuPont High School and a member of Diamond Baptist Church. Jerry was an active member of community sports and was a devoted Rams and WVU Mountaineer fan.
Jerry served 4 years in the U.S. Navy and later began his career in strip mining, where he retired in 2019 from Haile Gold Mine in Kershaw, S.C. Jerry was a family man who loved spending time with his family and friends. He found the positives in everything and everyone. Jerry battled Lou Gehrig Syndrome, also known as ALS, for 5+ years and never complained. Instead, he spent his energy loving those around him, and worrying about their well-being more than his own.
Surviving is his wife of 29 years, Eva Mae Rumberg; sons, Trevor Rumberg and Thad Rumberg (Maggie), all of Camden, S.C.; his grandson, Bryson Rumberg of West Virginia; another grandchild expected in February 2023; Father, Jerry Rumberg of Red House; sister, Darlene Mink (Chuck) of Eleanor; his brother, Tony Rumberg of Red House; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday August 3, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Tony Rumberg officiating. After the services, at Jerry's request, cremation will be honored.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Denae Arrington, Suzanne Rapp, and Karen Thomas for their compassionate care given to Jerry over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jerry Rumberg, II to The ALS Association, South Carolina Chapter, 130 Gardeners Circle, PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455.