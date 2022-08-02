Thank you for Reading.

Jerry Rumberg
SYSTEM

JERRY RUMBERG II, 58, of Camden, SC, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family.

Jerry was born on July 4, 1964, in Charleston, West Virginia to Jerry Rumberg and the late Carol Rumberg. He was a 1983 graduate from DuPont High School and a member of Diamond Baptist Church. Jerry was an active member of community sports and was a devoted Rams and WVU Mountaineer fan.

Tags

Recommended for you