JERRY WAYNE GIBSON, 73, of Madison, WV went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born July 9, 1949 at Barrett, WV.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Ted Gibson, mother Bonnie Gregg Bennett, stepfather Sig Bennett, several brothers, sisters, and many other family members.
Jerry was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA District #17 Local #781, and the First Baptist Church of Danville, WV. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Temple Miller Gibson; daughter Crystal Peters of St. Albans, WV; son Jeremy Gibson of Dawsonville, GA; grandchildren, Dillon Smith, Drew Gibson, and Mike Gibson; nephews, Charles 'Chuckie' (Stephanie) Gibson and Tony (Karrie) Gibson; and several other nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Road, Danville with Danny Mitchell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family wished any memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Danville, 10 Park Ave, Danville, WV 25053.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ron Stollings, Dr. Ryan Waddell, and the staffs of Boone Memorial Hospital, Thomas Memorial Hospital, and CAMC-Cancer Center for all their care.