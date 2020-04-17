JERRY WAYNE THOMAS, 75, of Montgomery, passed away, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. His body was donated to WVU Human Gift Registry, Morgantown. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
