JERRY WAYNE THOMAS, 75, of Montgomery, passed away, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. His body was donated to WVU Human Gift Registry, Morgantown. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
- Justice says decision to reopen WV a 'tough balancing act'
- COVID-19 mass testing underway at nursing home near St. Albans
- Bil Lepp: Feeling stimulated yet? (Opinion)
- Chuck Landon: West Virginia needs to follow Ohio's lead
- Gazette-Mail editorial: WV should be glad it's not Fla.
- More than $1B in forgivable loans sent to WV small businesses so far
- WV State University interim provost to serve as school's interim president
- Dear Abby: Woman tired of friends' multilevel marketing invitations
- PGA Tour, Greenbrier cancel remainder of contract for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
- Coronavirus destroys lungs. But doctors are finding its damage in kidneys, hearts and elsewhere.
Funerals for Thursday, April 16, 2020
Ashworth, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cisco, Melissa - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Cummings, Elsie - 2 p.m., John Summers Cemetery, Paxton Ridge, Walton.
Hamric, Earnest - 2 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
McCue, Virgil - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.