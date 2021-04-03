JERRY WOODROW HUFFMAN, 72, of Williamstown, WV passed away April 1, 2021 after a brief illness.
Jerry was born in Leslie, WV in 1948 to the late Woodrow and Ethel Huffman.
He is survived by his partner, Cindy Pate; his daughter, Tracey (Glenn) Macher; daughter, Carrie Huffman; mother, Edith Huffman; sister, Janie Richardson; brother, David (Teresa) Huffman; brother, Tom (Donnetta) Huffman; 5 granddaughters, and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Cindy's girls, Casi (Josh) Evans and Cali (Adam) Harlow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephews Bryan Richardson and Patrick Richardson, and one brother, Gary Huffman.
Jerry graduated from Nicholas County High School and entered the United States Army as a Military Police Officer where he served in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Marietta Elks Lodge #477. Jerry worked hard throughout his life as an engineer and a small business owner. He graduated from Parkersburg Community College with a degree in Heating and Air Conditioning. Jerry was an avid photographer, trap shooter, and loved to hunt and fish. His favorite place was the front porch of his cabin at the farm where he would sit, drink his morning coffee, and watch nature all around him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street in Marietta, OH with full military honors. A visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service. Normal Covid19 protocols will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association, 640 4th Avenue, Rm 138, Huntington, WV 25701 or at www.DAV.org.
