JESS EARL "BUDDY" CUNNINGHAM JR. of Powellton passed away peacefully while at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg on May 30, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on January 17, 1940 in Deep Water and was the son of the late Jess"Jack"and Virginia Stanley Cunningham. He was also preceded in death by his son Timothy Cunningham, sister Betty Sizemore and brother Donald Cunningham.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Donna Painter Cunningham; son Jess "Chuck" Cunningham and his wife Kathy of Powellton; granddaughter Tiffany Gladwell and husband Jeremy and great-granddaughter Sophie of Charleston.
He was a member of Open Bible Temple Independent Baptist Church at Powellton where he served as a deacon for many years. One of his greatest enjoyments as a Christian was being able to visit the nursing homes and elderly people in their home. He loved the Lord.
He and his wife Donna lived the majority of their lives in the community where they both grew up. He loved to camp and the last week of his life he wanted to go to camp and spend time with his family and he got to do that.
Service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Greg Toney and Asst. Pastor Richie Hannah officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call two hour prior to service where safe social distancing will be used.
