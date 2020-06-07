JESS WHITNEY WILSON, of Rand, ended his walk on this earth on June 1, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1984.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Seth Taylor Wilson; his grandfather, Jess Guy Wilson; his grandmother, Delores Jean Stephens; his grandmother Barbara White;, and his grandfather Grayson White.
He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Lee Wilson; his father, Ronald G. Stephens, his step mother, Mary Ann Parsons, his step father, Robert Lee White, his grandmother, Virginia Wilson, all of Charleston; his brother, Robert Austin Wilson and sister-in-law Kaylyn Wilson of Marmet; his uncle, Jeffery Guy Wilson and aunt Debra Wilson of Dupont City, and aunt Marilyn Zimmerman and uncle Tom Zimmerman of Belle; his uncle, Norman White of Bristol, Va.; and his uncle, Grayling White and his aunt Carol White, of Morristown, Tenn.
Jess dearly loved dogs and dogs loved him. Jess was loved and will be missed by his family and friends, especially his grandmother, Virginia Wilson, who Jess helped with her evening routine and tucked her in every night for the last year or so. Jess' assistance enabled Jenny, as her strength waned, to maintain her independence and stay in her home, which may not have been possible otherwise.
Due to the COVID pandemic, no services are planned at this time, but we do hope to have something when circumstances permit.