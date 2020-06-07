Jesse Benjamin Crihfield

JESSE CRIHFIELD, 87, of Kenna, went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born May 24, 1933, at Belgrove, Jackson County, a son of the late James and Rosa Rhodes Crihfield. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Mechanic and was stationed in Japan. He worked in construction and enjoyed farming. Jesse also enjoyed hunting and fishing, wood carving and was a published author of short western stories. He was a member of the Vista Church and served the church as a deacon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Karen Casto Crihfield; his children, Janice Gatrell, Sally (Keith) Freshour and Earnest Benjamin (Kathy) Crihfield; grandchildren, Justin McCauley, Sara (Scott) Seiber, Brandi (Philip) Poff, Brandon (Sidney) Crihfield, Michael Gatrell, Colten Freshour, Forest Dylan Freshour and Ethan Crihfield; brother, Amos Crihfield; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, four sisters and three infant grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Plainview Church, Stonelick Road, Kenna. Burial will be in the Fox Farm Cemetery, Kenna. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.