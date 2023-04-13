JESSE KEITH SHINABERRY 76, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at CAMC-Memorial Division, Charleston.
He was born in Marlinton, West Virginia, to the late Jesse Arden and Daisy Christine Dilley Shinaberry. He was a true son of West Virginia and Pocahontas County remained an important part of Keith's life. He would return there many times.
As a child, Keith developed a great love of old Westerns and collecting memorabilia from the genre was his main hobby. He was eventually able to devote an entire room in his home to the collection he called "The Cowboy Museum."
He met the love of his life, Nina L. Light, at West Virginia State College (now University), and they were married in 1968. During their 54 year marriage, their love remained the strong foundation of the life they were able to build together.
Keith made his career in insurance, working many years for USF&G in Charleston and retiring from Wells Fargo, Charleston.
Along with Nina and their daughter Courtney, a great joy of Keith's life was his granddaughter, Harper, and for the last 13 years he proudly answered to the name Papa.
He is also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Janice Light Bryant; and nephew Glenn Shinaberry.
Surviving are his wife, Nina Light Shinaberry; brother, Curt Shinaberry (Suzanne); daughter, Courtney Buterbaugh (Emery) and granddaughter, Harper Shinaberry; niece, Kristen Bryant; and nephews, Keith Shinaberry (Kait), Chris Shinaberry (Katie), and Matt Bryant.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Emery Buterbaugh officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.