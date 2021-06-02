Thank you for Reading.

JESSE LEE ATHEY, 83, of Beckley, WV formerly of Pax, WV passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope with Pastor Mervin Sizemore and Pastor Evan Maynor officiating Burial will follow at Pax Community Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 noon until service on Thursday at the funeral home.

