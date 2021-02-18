JESSE OWEN AKERS, 61, of South Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
He was born on February 18, 1959 in South Charleston, to the late Albert "Pete" and Agnes (Smith) Akers.
Jesse was an avid football fan and he loved to cheer on the Cleveland Browns. He loved to garden, and planted and cared for a vegetable garden very meticulously every year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Janel Akers; sisters, Rebecca Jane (Akers) Bailey and Donna L. Casto; and brother, Warren Daniel "Danny" Hunt.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Jessica Grass (Eric) of Culpeper, VA; grandchildren, Zachary and Adam Grass of Culpeper, VA, Sarah Shaver of Nitro, Kylee West of Cross Lanes; sisters, Patricia Turkett of Covington, VA, Linda Southall (Max) of Covington, VA, and Barbara Ahlers of Pataskala, OH; companion, Bertha Ann Fields of South Charleston; and his "best good friend", Dixon "Bud" Cool of South Charleston.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Elder Dewey Maxwell Southall Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.