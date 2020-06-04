Jesse Reedy Workman

JESSE REEDY WORKMAN, formerly of Fayetteville, W.Va., passed away in Colorado Springs, Colo.

He is the son of Eddie and Nancy (Wilson) Workman, of Fayetteville. Jesse was predeceased by grandparents Damon and Mae (Reedy) Workman, and Marilyn R. (Mank) Wilson; and by uncle, Charles A. Wilson, and aunt, Diana Perry-Wilson.

A 2005 Honor Graduate of Fayetteville High School, Jesse moved to Colorado Springs to pursue a degree at Colorado Technical University.

He is survived by brothers Seth (Melissa) Workman, Fayetteville, and Luke (Katie) Workman, Charleston; nieces and nephew, Amaya, Deacon and Lacee, all of Fayetteville; grandfather, Francis R. Wilson Sr. Oak Hill; uncle, Francis R. Wilson Jr. Fayetteville; aunts, Patricia (Randy) Depouw, Kalamazoo, Mich., Sandra Messere, Oak Hill, and Christy (Greg) Bostic, Fayetteville.

Jesse's ashes will be returned to his West Virginia home for a private interment ceremony. " all we need for the journey home is heaven-sent with new eyes to see endless horizons, a world without end "

For those wishing to express condolences to the Workman family, you may do so by visiting our website at www. doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.

Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.

